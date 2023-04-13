Estimated 1M dimes stolen from truck in Philadelphia after left in parking lot overnight

Police are investigating after someone broke into a trailer containing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of dimes in Northeast Philadelphia.

Dimes were found scattered from a Walmart parking lot out to nearby road.

PHILADELPHIA -- Police are investigating after someone broke into a trailer containing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of dimes in Philadelphia.

The discovery was made around 6 a.m. Thursday in a Walmart parking lot.

Police on the scene said an estimated one million dimes, worth $100,000, were stolen.

A total of $750,000 worth of dimes were in the truck, police said.

Dimes were found scattered from the parking lot to a nearby road.

Our sister station WPVI has learned the truck driver picked up the dimes from the Philadelphia Mint on Wednesday but then went home to get some sleep before a long drive to Florida.

"This is common practice - to pick up a load going to Florida and go home for the night, get to sleep, and get on the road in the morning," Capt. Jack Ryan of Northeast Detectives said.

The truck driver parked the big rig in the Walmart parking lot. When he came back Thursday morning he found the trailer door was open.

"They were trying to cross-load the dimes into other things. There are dimes all over the parking lot," Ryan said.

Police said cargo thefts have been an ongoing issue, both in the Northeast and in South Philadelphia, with all kinds of goods stolen.

"We've had lamb, chicken, TVs refrigerators, etc... alcohol," Ryan said.

There are cameras in the parking lot and investigators are working on a suspect description.

One bystander wondered what the thieves will do with all of those coins.

"I feel like if they try to go to the bank and cash it in, they're going to get caught," Jasmine Waters said. "They'll be like, 'Well, where did you get all of these dimes from?'"