Phillips Farm in Cary hosting fair food truck event for families looking for socially distant fun this weekend

The Cary farm is known for its strawberries and corn maze.
The food truck event will be themed around fair food. It's happening Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Due to the high heat, lines will be set up in the shade.
Offerings include:
- Campfire on a stick from Hot Chix Hotcakes And Chicken
- Chimney cones from Magdalena's Chimney Cakes
- Elotes & lemonades from Queso Monster
- Kettle corn from Phillips Farms
- Meatloaf on a stick & bacon-wrapped mozzarella from Moonrunners
- Candy apples, cotton candy and funnel cakes from Magnificent Concessions
- Italian ice from Jay's Italian Ice
Admission is free except for what you pay at each food truck.
Cary strawberry farm hires recently unemployed workers
The event will happen in a spaced out parking lot where lines will be appropriated spaced for social distancing. After guests receive their food, they are asked to back into their cars to eat.
Masks are required for guests and vendors.
Juniper Level Botanic Garden in Raleigh hosts rare open house this weekend