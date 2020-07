Phillips Farm in Cary hosting fair food truck event for families looking for socially distant fun this weekend

Campfire on a stick from Hot Chix Hotcakes And Chicken



Chimney cones from Magdalena's Chimney Cakes



Elotes & lemonades from Queso Monster





Kettle corn from Phillips Farms



Meatloaf on a stick & bacon-wrapped mozzarella from Moonrunners



Candy apples, cotton candy and funnel cakes from Magnificent Concessions



Italian ice from Jay's Italian Ice

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- With many fairs and festivals canceled this summer, Phillips Farm is hosting a social distancing-friendly food truck event.The Cary farm is known for its strawberries and corn maze.The food truck event will be themed around fair food. It's happening Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.Due to the high heat , lines will be set up in the shade.Offerings include:Admission is free except for what you pay at each food truck.The event will happen in a spaced out parking lot where lines will be appropriated spaced for social distancing. After guests receive their food, they are asked to back into their cars to eat.Masks are required for guests and vendors.