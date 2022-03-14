pi day

Happy 3.14! Delicious Pi Day discounts and freebies

Although Pi is typically rounded up to 3.14, it can go on forever.
Pi Day 2022 deals

PHILADELPHIA -- Happy Pi Day!

For math lovers, it's a chance to celebrate Pi, the number representing the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter.

According to Guinness World Records, the most accurate value for Pi is more than 62 trillion digits. It was achieved by the University of Applied Sciences (Switzerland) in Chur, Switzerland, on August 19, 2021.

The most decimal places of Pi memorized is 70,000, and was achieved by Rajveer Meena at the VIT University in India in March 2015.



For those who don't enjoy the math Pi, March 14 is a mathematical excuse to get deals on all types of other pies, but especially pizza.

Your favorite pizza shop, restaurant or grocery store is likely selling pizzas for $3.14 or giving you a $3.14 discount.

A lot of them require you to be signed up for emails or use the store's app, so you might want to do some research before ordering.

Here are just some of the deals you can get Monday:

7-Eleven: 7Eleven and Speedway customers can pick up a whole pizza in-store through the 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty programs or order through the 7NOW delivery app on Pi Day and score their pizza for just $3.14.

&pizza: &pizza is giving away free pizza every 3 minutes and 14 seconds from midnight to 11:59 p.m. on Pi Day. Entries can be made via text (Text #PIDAY to 200-03) or online.



Blaze Pizza: Sign up for Blaze Rewards on the Blaze Pizza app before the end of today, 3/14, to get any 11-inch pizza for just $3.14.

Honey Baked Ham: Get $3.14 off an Apple Caramel Walnut Pie with this coupon on 3/14/2022 only.

Slice: The pizza delivery app is offering a discount for first-time Slice users with promo code PIDAY2022.

Whole Foods: Prime members get $3.14 off large apple and cherry Bakery pies on 3/14.

White Castle: Get a coupon to receive a free dessert on a stick with any purchase.
