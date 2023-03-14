Pi Day is perfect excuse to celebrate math with pizza, dessert

Math lovers and pizza enthusiasts can unite today.

It's Pi Day!

Get ready to drool! Pi Day pies are taking over social media, and the world can't get enough. From Oprah to The Big Bang Theory, this math-based craze inspires mouth-watering creations and fierce competition. Don't miss out on the sweetest sensation of the year.

What is Pi Day?

Let's get geeky for a minute and talk about the math. Pi Day is celebrated annually on March 14th; it was chosen because numerically it represents the first three digits of pi: 3.14.

Pi is a mathematical constant that represents the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter. It is an irrational number, meaning its decimal representation goes on forever without repeating. Pi Day was first celebrated in 1988 by physicist Larry Shaw at the Exploratorium in San Francisco, and since then, it's increased in popularity each year. 2015 was particularly celebrated, since the last two digits of year further fit the calculations (3.1415926).

The baked pie is a visual representation of the concept of pi, as the circle shape of the pie is (hopefully!) similar to the shape of a circle used in calculating pi. Pi Day Pies have become increasingly popular in recent years, with many movies, TV shows, and social media trends featuring the dessert.

It's also made them a famous symbol of scientific and mathematical knowledge and appreciation. Many schools and educational institutions use Pi Day Pies as a fun and engaging way to teach math concepts to their students.

Celebrity-Endorsed Pi Day Pies: The Sweetest Trend on Social Media

If you're a fan of The Big Bang Theory, the fact that the characters celebrate Pi Day each year won't be a surprise. In one episode, Sheldon creates a complicated mathematical formula to determine the perfect ratio of crust to filling for their Pi Day pie, usually opting to make a fruit pie, such as cherry or apple pie .

Pi Day Pies have also made appearances in celebrity interviews and talk shows. In a 2017 interview with The Late Show with Stephen Colbert , actress and comedian Tina Fey revealed that she had once baked a pie for Pi Day but had accidentally used salt instead of sugar, resulting in a very salty pie. Fey also joked that the movie Waitress had inspired her to create a "Breakup Pie" that she could eat alone in her apartment.

Many well-known celebrities have joined the social media trend and posted their Pi Day pies for their followers. Oprah, Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson have all shared their pie day creations; from caramel apple pie to chocolate pie , they've been helping to fuel the trend. And as the trend continues to grow in worldwide popularity, we'll likely see more and more celebrities joining in on the Pi Day Pie festivities.

Pi Day Pie Craze: Social Media Challenges Ideas

The popularity of Pi Day Pies on social media has led to online Pi Day Pie baking contests and challenges, where people compete to create the most inventive and aesthetically pleasing Pi Day Pie. Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter are platforms for Pi Day Pie enthusiasts worldwide to share their creations and connect with other dessert fans.

Are you looking to join the Pi Day pie-ty on social media? Get ready to roll up your sleeves and join in the fun. Bake up your favorite pie, whether a classic lemon or indulgent Reese's pie , and share it with the world using #PieDay. Remember to snap a #PieSelfie with your delicious creation.

But the fun doesn't stop there - social media users take things to the next level with prank pies filled with unexpected surprises. Want to up the ante? Host a pie-eating or pie-decorating contest and see who comes out on top.

Lightsabers and pies unite. Celebrate Pi Day in style by choosing a theme from your favorite movies or shows. Will you join the rebellion with a Star Wars pie or indulge in some medieval mischief with a Game of Thrones creation? Gather your fellow fans and let the baking begin. The possibilities are endless.

A Slice of The Pi

In a world with a holiday for everything, Pi Day pies have captured our hearts and appetites. They have gone beyond just a mathematical concept and become a cultural and social phenomenon.

The beloved dessert has brought people together to celebrate the beauty of mathematics and showcase their creativity in the kitchen. Pi Day pies have become a canvas for culinary innovation and social bonding, from fruity classics to unexpected flavor combinations and fillings. And as the social media craze around Pi Day pies continues to grow, it's clear that this sweet celebration is here to stay.

So, whether you're a math nerd or simply a lover of all things sweet, mark your calendars for March 14th and join in on the Pi Day pie-ty. It's a celebration you don't want to miss.

There are a variety of different promotions in honor of the occasion.

Papa Johns, Whole Foods, and Sbarro are all offering pizza deals.

If pizza pies aren't the kind of pies you're after, Magnolia Bakery is offering $3.14 off all orders of chocolate hazelnut hand pies from their website.

Parts of this article were produced by Splash of Taste and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

