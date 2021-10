PINE LEVEL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Highway Patrol was on the scene of a deadly two-vehicle crash in Johnston County late Saturday evening.It happened in the 300 block of Country Store Road at Doc Avenue in Pine Level.An ABC11 crew at the scene said one person was killed and at least six others -- including three children -- were injured in the crash.The road is closed while authorities investigate and clear the scene.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.