Preparations in place at Pinehurst No. 2 for the 124th U.S. Open

The 2024 U.S. Open may be eight months away, but Pinehurst No. 2 has been preparing for the events for a long time.

PINEHURST, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 124th U.S. Open is eight months away, yet the crews at Pinehurst No. 2 have been preparing for years.

"You are running on adrenaline by the time the championship gets there," said No. 2 Superintendent John Jeffreys.

Jeffrey leads a crew of 120 staffers who are responsible for making sure the course stays picture-perfect.

"We always are trying to make sure we have the best product for the U.S. Open," he said. "We take advantage of every year."

One of the many things that makes Pinehurst No. 2 so unique is the greens.

"It's very challenging," said Scott Langley. "Very difficult to get the ball close to the hole. The approach shot into these greens particularly if you're in the wrong part of the fairway."

Langley played at the U.S. Open in 2014. The former PGA golfer finished 54th at the tournament. He serves as the USGA's Senior Director of Player Relations.

Langley said that to be successful on Pinehurst No. 2, you need to be both mentally and physically strong.

"You wake up to know there's a tough test ahead of you," he said. "That's one of the biggest reasons I love the U.S. Open."

The biggest challenge the course will face between now and June is Mother Nature.

"The things that you can't control, you try not to worry about, but that's the biggest thing," said Jeffreys.

The 124th U.S. Open begins with practice rounds from June 10-12. Championship rounds will be conducted from June 13-16.