Pinehurst Resort staff hope to find golfers from photos taken over 2 decades ago

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A mystery is unfolding at The Pinehurst Resort in Moore County. It all began with the discovery of disposable cameras over two decades old.

Even though the expiration date on the cameras was more than twenty years ago, curious workers sent them to get developed.

To their surprise, dozens of pictures were still able to be printed. Staff members have posted the images on social media hoping to identify the golfers.

"You know how people will plant time capsules and be like, hey, we'll revisit this in 24 years?" explained Matt Gibson, a videographer at Pinehurst. "We got very lucky. So much gets said about Pinehurst the history of Pinehurst, and how it is the cradle of American golf. And, this just feels like such a cool snapshot. And, you know, in 2024, with the year the U.S. Open is here to find these things from a year after we had the U.S. Open. It feels sort of in keeping with the tradition. So, it would be awesome to find the people."

Gibson hopes the public can help with the pictures so staff can get the hard copies to the golfers.

