Pinehurst buzzing as kids, dads make memories at US Kids world championships

PINEHURST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Pinehurst is buzzing this weekend. Most sporting events this summer have been called off or postponed, but not the US Kids Golf World Championships."A good part of our week is normally the Parade of Nations," said Tournament VP Chris Vonderkall. "We're not doing the parade, not doing any social gatherings, so this really this week really became about playing golf and spending time with your direct family."A thousand youth golfers from 46 states and several countries have descended on Pinehurst. Niyam Upadhyay is back for his second year. He and his family drove 13 hours from Chicago to participate."It's one of the most fun family trips we've ever taken," he said.Niyam's father, Vik, seconded that sentiment."Being on the resort, meeting all these other kids, meeting tons of new friends, new families. It's one of the best things we do as a family," he said.Dylan Wolfe of Raleigh didn't have such a monster commute. He's only been playing competitive golf for just more than a year but is already enjoying lots of success."It feels really good because it's so huge and everybody from the whole world is here, and it's just really special to have this opportunity," Dylan said.Dylan and his dad-slash-caddy, Ben, won the Father-Son event Monday, beating 32 other teams."This little guy played great" said Ben before being cut off by Dylan."He played even better!" said Dylan pointing to his dad.Ben smiled."I actually played OK for one time, but I rode his coattails. He did all the hard work and I rolled in a couple of putts," Ben said.Whatever else happens this weekend is just icing. For Ben it's irreplaceable time with his son, the type of memories that you'll cherish forever."It's probably the most special thing I've ever done as a parent," he said. "He's come a long way in a short period of time and there's no other place I'd rather be right now than right here in Pinehurst at the world championship with this little guy."