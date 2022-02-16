Pittsboro student uses CPR lesson to help save dad's life

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A quick-thinking Chatham County teen used CPR lesson she learned in school to help save her dad's life.Last Monday morning, Airryn Wharton, a junior at Northwood High in Pittsboro, noticed her dad was still in his car in their driveway after returning from dropping off her sister at school."I drove my car up the driveway to where he was and saw that his head was tilted over on the window and realized that he was unconscious," said Airryn.Her brother was able to get her dad out of the vehicle, and Airryn began performing CPR as paramedics drove to the home."I had to give him CPR, and I was probably doing that for six to seven minutes," she recalled, until paramedics arrived and took over.Airryn's dad had suffered from previously undiagnosed health issues, but is now doing better. She learned CPR while a sophomore taking a Health Science course in Sherri Stubb's classroom."I was thankful that she was gained with the knowledge and paid attention, so that could actually take place and she could save her dad," said Stubbs.Stubbs spent several years working in the healthcare field before transitioning to teaching and was emotional upon learning of Airryn's efforts."I got a little teary-eyed," said Stubbs.She is using this experience as a lesson about the importance of paying attention and applying classroom knowledge to real-world situations."The chapter you're learning today is going to save someone's life tomorrow so pay attention," Stubbs read of a sign posted in her classroom."You never know when you're going to be in a situation like that, and you may be the only person in the moment who's able to help someone who is going through that," Airryn said.A day after the incident, Airryn was honored during a game while cheerleading, with her family by her side."Just remember not to take life for granted and to tell your loved ones that you love them," Airryn said. "I know that we get upset with our parents and stuff like that, but don't be too hard on them, because we all go through stuff in life."