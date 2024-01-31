Disneyland Resort unveils new Pixar Place Hotel

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Tuesday marked opening day for the Pixar Place Hotel at the Disneyland Resort.

Characters from some of Pixar's most beloved films helped celebrate the opening. The Paradise Pier Hotel remained opened as it was being reimagined into the Pixar Place Hotel, which is the first fully Pixar-themed hotel in the country.

"It's a good blend of distinctly Disney experiences with Pixar Animations Studios' most beloved stories," Pixar Place Hotel general manager Ron Silagyi said.

Hotel guests are greeted by the iconic Pixar Lamp balancing atop a ball in the lobby, while a mobile of Pixar stories hang above.

The reimagined 15-story hotel is like walking into Pixar Animation Studios, with a gallery of characters on the walls to never-before-seen concept artwork on display.

"We really wanted this space to celebrate all of the amazing artists who work for Pixar Animation Studios, and what goes into creating the films our guests really love and have such fond memories for," Walt Disney Imagineering art director Kirstin Makela said.

Guests are invited to look down because on the floor there is a scavenger hunt for character silhouettes to find - 16 in all.

You might also encounter Pixar characters, like Joe Gardner from "Soul" on the piano. Bing Bong from "Inside Out" will also be one of the characters guests can meet.

In the guest rooms, the headboards have concept art from films like "Inside Out," "Coco" and others.

No detail has been spared to bring the whimsical and artistry of Pixar's 27 feature films and counting to life.

"We think of our films as being beautiful, beautifully crafted, but there's a sense of playfulness and we wanted that really to be the iconic feeling of this hotel," Pixar creative director Roger Gould said.

There is also elegant comfort food to be found at the Great Maple restaurant, and Pixar-themed apparel and souvenirs at STOR-E - the name a nod to "WALL-E."

The Pixar Place Hotel gives guests an adventure into storytelling experience.

Disney is the parent company of this station.