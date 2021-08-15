PJ Tucker celebrates NBA Championship at Chavis Park, where he played his first basketball game

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- PJ Tucker's journey to becoming an NBA champion isn't the most common. At 36-years-old, he's bounced around different teams and even spent some time playing overseas but ever since he was a kid playing basketball in Raleigh he was determined to become an NBA champion and on Saturday he was able to celebrate that accomplishment with his community.As the clock hit zero during the 2021 NBA championship game the ball was in the hands of PJ Tucker who couldn't believe it was actually happening."It's not real," he said. "It can't be real."After 15 years of playing professional basketball, from the NBA to Israel, Ukraine, Greece, Germany and back to the league, Tucker finally accomplished his childhood dream as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns to become NBA Champions."It means everything," said Tucker. "In sports, you work so hard, dream your whole life of playing to get to this point and when you finally get it it's an unbelievable feeling. I'm just happy to be here.""It's everything," said his mom, Aleshia Tucker. "It's everything that he's always wanted since he was a little kid and the thing he told me he was going to do and he did it."Tucker is now getting to celebrate with those who were there from the beginning at the very same place he played his first basketball game at 5-year-old, Chavis Park."I think the biggest thing is just actually achieving my dream," Tucker said. "Doing something that I always said I wanted to do and having so many people doubt you , so many people think you can't and to be able to look at them and see it's possible and I can, means a lot.""For it to be a full-circle because he's been all around the world and beat the team that brought him back to the NBA for a championship means everything," his mom said."It's different," Tucker said. "Honestly, you play in all of these arenas all over the world but when you come home it's a different feeling. It was good to just be able to say I'm from Raleigh."The celebration was not only to honor Tucker but for him to be able to show kids in Raleigh that he was in their shoes once before and they can acheive their dreams as well."Growing up here I didn't have a whole lot of people that I could look up to," he said. "For me, to carry that burden for other kids in Raleigh to show them it's possible, that's everything. That's something I'll cherish for the rest of my life.""He likes to give back," said his mom. "If he could have one kid say you made a difference in my life, it means a lot to him. That's what he strives for."Tucker's journey will continue next season in Miami with the Heat. The 36-year-old said he'll let his body tell him how much longer he has to play."I'm super excited," he said. "It's a great opportunity for me, a new chapter. It's crazy in sports because you win it and then camp starts in like a month so it's right back to it."Tucker said he hopes to make a pair of sneakers to celebrate the championship."They're going to be crazy," he said. "Believe that."