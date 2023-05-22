Two planes crashed within hours of each other Sunday afternoon. One was in Orange and the other happened in Warren County. The FAA confirms the pilot of each plane was killed.

Pilot whose plane crashed in Warren County is still alive, sheriff says

The pilot whose plane crashed in Warren County on Sunday is alive despite initial reports, according to Sheriff John Branche.

This comes hours after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) incident report stated that the pilot died in the crash.

The crash, which involved a single-engine Cessna 182 with only the pilot onboard, happened near the North Carolina-Virginia state line around 3 p.m.

It was the second small plane to crash in North Carolina on Sunday.

The first involved a single-engine Beechcraft 35 and it happened in Orange County near Highway 157 and Breeze Road.

Investigators arrived at the site of the crash to find the plane on fire around 12:15 p.m. The pilot in the Orange County crash died.

Catherine Johnson who lives just a few hundred yards from where the first plane went down in Orange County said she was outside her house at the time and saw it all happen.

"I saw the plane over there above the tree line, and it sounded like it wasn't running well. And then all of a sudden it went boom and everything went quiet," Johnson said.

She said the plane's engine sounded distressed as it went down.

"It honestly just sounded like it was missing," she said. "Like it just didn't sound like an engine's supposed to sound when it runs."

Earlier this month a small plane crashed in Pitt County.

It happened on Friday, May when a small plane crashed in Greenville.

Pitt County officials said the plane crashed in a wooded and swampy area south of the Tar River.

Two people were on the plane when it went down. Neither person on the plane was injured in the crash.

