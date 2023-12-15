Plane catches fire after forced landing on North Carolina Interstate

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- A plane caught fire Thursday night after it was forced to land on Interstate 26 in North Carolina.

The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office told ABC11 affiliate WLOS two people were taken to the hospital.

According to Asheville fire officials, the plane was forced to land.

An airport spokesperson said the aircraft requested assistance after reporting problems. The plane then landed on I-26 closing down lanes for hours.

It is not clear when the plane caught fire.

This is a breaking story.