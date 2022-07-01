Planned Parenthood Raleigh reported an influx of out-of-state clients following Roe v. Wade decision

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One week after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Planned Parenthood South Atlantic is already seeing its impact in the Triangle. The nonprofit said it's getting an influx of out-of-state patients with clients traveling from Tennessee and South Carolina."More and more patients are coming in," Jill Riley with Planned Parenthood South Atlantic said.According to Riley, it's what the nonprofit predicted. The Supreme Court's decision left it up to states to decide the terms of abortion.Demonstrators erupted at Raleigh's Bicentennial Plaza last Friday with abortion rights advocates and supporters taking their message around the Capitol Complex. The medical procedure remains legal in North Carolina up to 20 weeks of pregnancy or if medically necessary, but nearby states like South Carolina and Tennessee have restrictions in place which leaves clients traveling here."For next week alone, we have 192 people scheduled for abortion services all coming from out of state. So that's an additional 34 percent of our patients which typically we haven't seen," said Riley.Riley says these numbers are just from the six Planned Parenthood health centers across the state and does not capture patients at independent clinics. She said if the numbers continue at this rate the organization could see an extra 10,000 clients a year with abortion rights supporters seeing North Carolina as an access point for the Southeast.Conservative abortion rights opponent, NC Values Coalition released the following statement:Meanwhile, Planned Parenthood is watching abortion restrictions in neighboring states closely preparing to take on extra clients."We've been extending clinic hours, hiring more staff, training more providers so we can provide abortion services to anyone who comes to our door," said Riley.