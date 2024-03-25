NC State Chancellor to talk about Poe Hall's toxic chemical contamination at webinar

NC State shut down Poe Hall last November after the discovery of potentially cancer-causing chemicals there.

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A webinar is scheduled for Monday morning about when to expect updates about NC State's Poe Hall.

The university shut down the building last November after the discovery of Polychlorinated Biphenyls (PCBs). Those are chemicals that have been linked to increased risk of diseases such as cancer.

However, the levels were lower than the EPA warning.

Last month, NC State Chancellor Randy Woodson told ABC11 it would take months to understand the source of the contamination.

"We've done one round of testing. Now, we'll do another round of testing," he said, "and that'll lead increasingly toward identifying the source of the PCBs that are contaminating the building."

Woodson, alongside epidemiologists from the state and UNC-Chapel Hill, will speak during the Monday webinar.