N.C. State's Poe Hall to remain closed for rest of the year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- N.C. State's Poe Hall, the building that had been closed for environmental testing, will remain closed for the rest of the year.

Poe Hall was closed in November after testing confirmed the presence of PCBs. Those are chemicals that have been linked to increased risk of diseases such as cancer.

The university said the next phase of testing will begin in March. That process could take months, the university said.

"When the next phase is completed, we expect another report with results and analysis and will provide this information to you once we receive it," the university said in a message to the campus community. "Please be assured that our consultants are working as quickly as possible to get answers about the building."

N.C. State is working with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), which has opened a new Health Hazard Evaluation (HHE) related to Poe Hall.

The building is expected to be closed through at least the end of 2024.

Updates of Poe Hall's status can be found here.