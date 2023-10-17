Japanese artists create amazing craft interpretations of beloved characters from Pokémon

Pokémon X Kogei at Japan House LA is a playful tribute to one of the world's biggest entertainment franchises, and a talent showcase of Japanese craft.

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -- Japan House LA is a cultural bridge between the US and Japan. Its latest exhibition brings together two of Japans most celebrated contributions to world culture beloved characters from one of the worlds biggest entertainment franchises, Pokemon, and craft that has evolved and been refined over centuries.

"The president of the Pokemon company came up with this idea," said Yuko Kaifu. "In Pokemon X Kogei, and Kogei means Japanese craft, we are exhibiting 70 pieces of artifacts done by 20 Japanese craft artists. It's a very diverse group of people, and the area ranges from metallic work, wood work, ceramics, textiles. So it's very wide ranging."

"It's very personal to me," said Melvin Chan, a visitor from Sydney, Australia. "As a kid, you want these Pokemons to come to life. And it's kind of a reflection of that."

For more information, go to: https://www.japanhousela.com/exhibitions/pokemon-x-kogei-playful-encounters-of-pokemon-japanese-craft/