Woman goes into labor after being kicked in stomach by police officer

MIAMI, Florida --
A pregnant woman says a violent encounter with an off-duty Florida police officer put her in premature labor, WSVN-TV reports.

"It was stressful to go through it and luckily we got to Mount Sinai just in the nick of time because it only took seven minutes for the labor," Joseph Predulus, the baby's father, said.

After the attack, she started having contractions.

"You should have been more professional. Like I said we had no problems with you," Predulus said about the officer. "We didn't come to start any trouble."

Predulus believes the officer was intoxicated during the incident.

"They probably was drunk," he said. "As I was talking to the police, I realized they were drunk, so I guess the alcohol probably kicked in. Like I said, we were minding our own business, just walked by, and I was talking to my baby mother, said she was so emotional, and the girl figured that she was talking to them. Like I said, she came towards, talking about, 'What that be said?' and then tried to attack her."

Despite the attack, baby Joe appears to be healthy and he is expected to be okay.

"When he was born, it put a smile on my face, and all my concern was if he was healthy," Predelus said.

The North Miami Police Department put out a statement saying Officer Pacheco has been relieved of duty pending an internal affairs review.
