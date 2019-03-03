Police charge man in Raleigh McDonald's shooting

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Police have charged a man in connection with a shooting at a Raleigh McDonald's early Saturday morning.
It happened at the McDonald's in the 9600 block of Falls of Neuse Road just before 3 a.m.
Raleigh police charged Andrew Robert Schray, 21, of Raleigh with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a weapon into occupied property and discharging a weapon in city limits.
There were no injuries.
