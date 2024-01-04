WATCH LIVE

Man wanted in 2 counties faces multiple charges after chase across Lee, Moore counties

Thursday, January 4, 2024 10:41PM
LEE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Officials in Lee County arrested a man Wednesday after he led deputies on a chase through two counties.

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, Narcotics Agents attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Scott Murray Burnett, 48, on Willett Road near Greenwood Road. Burnett then drove away and led deputies on a high-speed chase through Lee and Moore counties. Burnett eventually pulled into the parking lot of Pete's Restaurant in Carthage and ran away on foot. He was caught after a few moments behind the restaurant.

Burnett was arrested and charged with felony flee to elude to arrest with motor vehicle, reckless driving, speeding, failure to maintain lane control, fail to stop at a stop sign, and expired operator's license. He also received traffic-related charges from Moore County.

According to Sheriff Brian Estes, Burnett also had several outstanding warrants for arrest including breaking and entering, drive left of center, open container after consuming alcohol, and Reckless Driving out of Forsyth County. Burnett also has warrants for his arrest in Guilford County where he faces multiple charges.

Burnett is being held at the Lee County Jail without bond.

