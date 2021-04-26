Police officer injured during hit-and-run off Copper Leaf Parkway in Durham; 3 arrests made

By Danielle Scruggs
Durham police officer injured in hit-and-run

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people are in custody after a a police officer was injured during a hit-and-run in Durham. The incident took place Monday, Apr. 26 around 11:45 a.m. when the officer was in the 2000 block of Copper Leaf Parkway, on reports of a stolen vehicle.

According to a news release, the officer spotted a vehicle matching the description of the stolen vehicle parked at an apartment complex. As he was confirming it was stolen, a man came out of an apartment and got inside.

The incident took place shortly before noon off Copper Leaf Road.



When the officer approached the vehicle and attempted to remove the driver, he drove away, briefly dragging the investigator. The officer was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

After the driver left the Copper Leaf Parkway scene, the stolen vehicle crashed in the area of N.C. 98 and Oak Grove Parkway. At that point, police say the driver then jumped out of the stolen vehicle and ran away on foot.

Officers located the suspected driver, later identified as Mujahid Muhammad, 21, of Durham. He was hiding in the trunk of a car on Pycroft Court.

Muhammad was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property.

Two additional occupants of the vehicle, in which Muhammad was found, were also arrested.

Investigators charged Christopher Marquis Johnson, 22, and D'Arion Brandon, 22, both of Durham, with felony conspiracy and accessory after the fact of a felony.

