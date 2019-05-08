Man found shot to death in car off Abbotts Landing Circle, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police officers have identified the man who was found shot to death in a car Tuesday night.
Police said the body of 23-year-old Alonzo Hurtado was found in a parked car off Abbotts Landing Circle just after 7 p.m.
Officials said the man had several visible gunshot wounds.
According to authorities, the victim's next of kin have been notified.
No information about a possible suspect was released.
If anyone has information concerning this incident, they are asked to call Det. J. Arnold at (910) 824-9539 or contact Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
