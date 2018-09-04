Police identify 2 men shot and killed at Rocky Mount home, another injured

EMBED </>More Videos

Police have identified the man who was shot and killed at a home in Rocky Mount Tuesday morning.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) --
Police have identified two men who were shot and killed at a home in Rocky Mount on Tuesday morning. A third man remains hospitalized.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Mustafa Yousef Shabaneh, 33, lived in the home in the 1900 block of Forest Wood Road where the shooting took place just before 6:30 a.m.

Police say they got to the home to find Shabaneh and two other men inside his pickup. All of them had been shot.

Chopper 11 HD was overhead as police were investigating in Shabaneh's neighbor's backyard.



That's where the pickup had blown through the fence at the end of the driveway and knocked down a large tree.

It's unclear who fired the shots and where exactly the shooting happened.

Police say Shabaneh was already dead by the time they got to the scene.

Another man, Anthony Ryan Hilliard, 30, died at Vidant Hospital in Greenville as a result of his injuries.

A third shooting victim, Randy Navoro Williams, 32, remains hospitalized and is described as stable.

Police say they have leads but no suspects at this time.

They haven't released a potential motive but say this was not a random act of violence.

"It's bizarre, but there's always underlying factors anytime you deal with a situation or a case like this," said Cpl. Brad Summerlin. "There's more to the story. And definitely, our homicide unit's going to get on it and figure out and hopefully get some information and some leads in this case and be able to bring this case to a closure."

Those with information are asked to call Rocky Mount Police Department at (225)-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111, or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637).
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'I was shocked': Wake County children left waiting two hours for bus
Hidden Gem: Sand Dollar Island off the N.C. coast
'Do NOT eat. Do NOT buy' Honey Smacks, CDC warns
April the Giraffe's baby, Taj, relocating to North Carolina
Cumberland Co. deputy shoots armed man during domestic disturbance call
All GoFundMe money is gone, attorney for homeless man says
Nearly 500 pigs hoarded on farm will be euthanized if not rescued
Justice Served NC wants a 'place at the table'
Show More
'Cosby Show' actor Geoffrey Owens on 'job shaming'
Hillsborough police ask that you donate Nike shoes instead of burning them
John McCain's widow says former Sen. Jon Kyl will be named as replacement
Study "helicopter parents" may do harm by hovering over kids
Nike faces backlash for 'Just Do It' ad featuring Colin Kaepernick
More News