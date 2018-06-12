CAR ACCIDENT

Police investigate deadly car crash in Carrboro

(Shutterstock)

CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --
Carrboro police are investigating after a crash on NC 54 and W. Main Street that left one person dead.

One person died from injuries sustained from being pinned into one of the vehicles. Another passenger in that vehicle was transported to UNC Hospitals with unspecified injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

The accident caused NC 54 eastbound lanes to be closed completely and NC westbound lanes to be restricted for an hour and a half. The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is encouraged to call 9919)-918-7409 or (919)-918-7397.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car accidentCarrboro
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAR ACCIDENT
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
3 children injured after car struck bicycle in Raleigh
Suspect charged after rear-ending and killing Creedmoor pastor
Sanford man dies after crashing car into tree, authorities say
Tree hits wrecker, causes mess on Cornwallis Road
More car accident
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News