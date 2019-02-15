A man was attacked and stabbed in a Wake Forest neighborhood Friday morning, according to the Town of Wake Forest.It happened near the intersection of Wait Avenue and North Allen Road just after 3 a.m.Police blocked off several blocks of the road as they worked to investigate and clear the scene.Investigators said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.There's no information available about a possible motive for the crime or a description of the suspect, but if you know anything that could help investigators, call 919-554-6150.