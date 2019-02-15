Police rope off several blocks in Wake Forest to investigate reported stabbing

EMBED </>More Videos

A man was attacked and stabbed in a Wake Forest neighborhood Friday morning, according to the Town of Wake Forest.

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) --
A man was attacked and stabbed in a Wake Forest neighborhood Friday morning, according to the Town of Wake Forest.

It happened near the intersection of Wait Avenue and North Allen Road just after 3 a.m.

Police blocked off several blocks of the road as they worked to investigate and clear the scene.

Investigators said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There's no information available about a possible motive for the crime or a description of the suspect, but if you know anything that could help investigators, call 919-554-6150.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingpoliceWake Forest
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Delta employees at RDU to get $2M in bonuses
Opting out: How to remove your personal info from online search sites
Photo shows bear hitching ride on Bertie County garbage truck
One more nice day before the rain arrives
Man accused of burning Fayetteville hotel in attempt to kill a woman
NC Auto Show to Valentine's Day with goats, things to do this weekend
Garner man shot by deputy after Walgreens shooting faces attempted murder charge
The Latest: House passes border bill, sends to Trump's desk
Show More
NASA shows CA snowpack that can be seen from space
Person hit, killed by Amtrak train in Raleigh
Sources: Police investigating whether Smollett staged attack with help of others
Unsealed documents reveal new information in Hania Aguilar case
Fayetteville State University police officer accused of shooting wife
More News