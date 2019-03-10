Police investigating after 2 found shot in Zebulon

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds Sunday afternoon.Police were called to the 6000 block of Dealous Drive around 3 p.m. When they got there, they found two people, who have not been identified, suffering from gunshot wounds.The two were rushed to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.Authorities said a person has been questioned in connection with the shooting.So far, no information regarding charges or arrests has been released.