ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds Sunday afternoon.
Police were called to the 6000 block of Dealous Drive around 3 p.m. When they got there, they found two people, who have not been identified, suffering from gunshot wounds.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
The two were rushed to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.
Authorities said a person has been questioned in connection with the shooting.
So far, no information regarding charges or arrests has been released.
Police investigating after 2 found shot in Zebulon
TOP STORIES
Show More