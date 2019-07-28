RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a man's body was found on Crabtree Creek Trail Sunday morning.
According to the Raleigh watch commander, a call came in around 8 a.m.reporting the body.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Officials say the body was found on Crabtree Creek Trail near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Lead Mine.
So far no other information has been released, as the investigation is ongoing.
Please check back for more details.
Police investigating after body found in Raleigh
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News