Police investigating after body found in Raleigh

police lights
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a man's body was found on Crabtree Creek Trail Sunday morning.

According to the Raleigh watch commander, a call came in around 8 a.m.reporting the body.

Officials say the body was found on Crabtree Creek Trail near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Lead Mine.

So far no other information has been released, as the investigation is ongoing.

