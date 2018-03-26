Durham police investigating two threats made against Streets at Southpoint Mall

Durham police investigating two threats made against Streets at Southpoint Mall (WTVD)

DURHAM (WTVD) --
The Durham Sheriff's Office is investigating two threats made against the Streets at Southpoint Mall Sunday.

Sgt. Mark Fitzgerald told ABC11 bomb threats were called in several hours apart, one around 3:15 p.m., another coming into the mall security office around 6:30 p.m.

Officers cleared the first scene but later returned after the new threat was made.



Several officers were on scene investigating, but Fitzgerald said no shoppers had to be evacuated.
