First All Female K9 Unit at Local Police Department

Clayton, NC -- "Officer Victoria Lee and K9 Raven form a unique team." Lee is Clayton Police Dept.'s first female K9 handler, and together, Lee and Raven form the department's first female K9 team. Not only are the two co-workers, but they are also best friends who spend every day and night together. Officer Lee expresses how much she loves being able to serve the community that she grew up in. It's hard work, but she says that any woman with the right mindset can do the job. And although Raven has just begun her working carer, Officer Lee already knows that she plans to adopt her once she meets retirement age.