Police looking for Wake Correctional Center prison offender who walked away from job assignment in Apex

Michael Lee Willis-Rockett, 29

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are looking for a Wake Correctional Center minimum custody offender who was reported missing from his prison job assignment Thursday morning.

Michael Lee Willis-Rockett was last seen wearing green pants and either a grey or white T-shirt around 9:50 a.m. at the Department of Public Safety's Correction Enterprise warehouse in Apex.

His job there was to load trucks of supplies for the prison system.

Willis-Rockett, 29, is 5-foot-10-inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a scar on his right arm and tattoos on his right eye, neck, chest, stomach and both arms.

He is serving a two-year sentence for identity theft/fraud and a probation revocation. He was admitted to prison on Nov. 7, 2018, and was scheduled for release on Dec. 18.

If you see Willis-Rockett, you are asked to call 911 or the Wake Correctional Center at (919) 733-7988.
