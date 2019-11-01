GASTONIA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police in Gastonia arrested a man who they say stripped naked at a church and punched a church member in the head.
Christopher Patton Gossage, 39, became disruptive inside H.I.S. Frontline Ministry on Sunday, WSOC reported. When church leaders tried to escort him out, police said he took off his shirt, ran inside and grabbed the preacher.
He was taken outside, where he removed the rest of his clothing and threw a punch.
Officers say Gossage struggled during his arrest, trying to avoid handcuffs by spitting on an officer and attempting to bite another.
Gossage is charged with indecent exposure and several misdemeanors.
Police: Man gets naked at Gastonia church, punches churchgoer
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More