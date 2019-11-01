Police: Man gets naked at Gastonia church, punches churchgoer

GASTONIA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police in Gastonia arrested a man who they say stripped naked at a church and punched a church member in the head.

Christopher Patton Gossage, 39, became disruptive inside H.I.S. Frontline Ministry on Sunday, WSOC reported. When church leaders tried to escort him out, police said he took off his shirt, ran inside and grabbed the preacher.

He was taken outside, where he removed the rest of his clothing and threw a punch.

Officers say Gossage struggled during his arrest, trying to avoid handcuffs by spitting on an officer and attempting to bite another.

Gossage is charged with indecent exposure and several misdemeanors.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncbizarreassaultindecent exposurenaked manchurch
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harnett County grandmother charged in child neglect case
FBI issues alert on e-skimming
Victim identified in Halloween night shooting in Fayetteville
Now Open: Tin Roof Raleigh, a live music joint
High school teacher arrested for sexual misconduct with student
Habitat for Humanity teams up with community to build homes for veterans
Boy's incredible act of Halloween generosity will melt your heart
Show More
Nestlé recalls cookie dough after reports of pieces of rubber
NC might soon close sex consent loophole
Nash County father, son discover 100-year-old ship buried on land
NC receives $165 million from Department of Justice
First Freeze Warning of the fall issued for central NC
More TOP STORIES News