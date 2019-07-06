Man stole car with 1-year-old inside while mother made DoorDash delivery, police say

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WTVD) -- Southern Pines police are looking for a man who stole a SUV with 1-year-old child inside while its mother was completing a DoorDash delivery Friday night.It happened in the 100 block of Murray Hill Road around 9 p.m. when police say the female DoorDash driver exited the car, leaving it running and unlocked.Police said that during the delivery, a man stole the vehicle with the child inside.Around 10:15 p.m., police found the car parked with the child inside on South Gaines Street.Police said the child was unharmed and was promptly reunited with his mother.Officials described the robber as a 6-foot tall, thin black man wearing jeans and a dark hooded sweatshirt with an afro haircut. Police say a second male may be involved.This is an ongoing investigation.Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact the Southern Pines Police Department at 910-692-7031, or the Southern Pines Police Department's Crime Tip Line at 910-693-4110. Information can be left anonymously.