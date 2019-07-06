Man stole car with 1-year-old inside while mother made DoorDash delivery, police say

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WTVD) -- Southern Pines police are looking for a man who stole a SUV with 1-year-old child inside while its mother was completing a DoorDash delivery Friday night.

It happened in the 100 block of Murray Hill Road around 9 p.m. when police say the female DoorDash driver exited the car, leaving it running and unlocked.

Police said that during the delivery, a man stole the vehicle with the child inside.

Around 10:15 p.m., police found the car parked with the child inside on South Gaines Street.

Police said the child was unharmed and was promptly reunited with his mother.

Officials described the robber as a 6-foot tall, thin black man wearing jeans and a dark hooded sweatshirt with an afro haircut. Police say a second male may be involved.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact the Southern Pines Police Department at 910-692-7031, or the Southern Pines Police Department's Crime Tip Line at 910-693-4110. Information can be left anonymously.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
southern pineschild abductioncrimestolen car
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Barricaded armed person in custody after standoff at Fayetteville home
Raleigh man missing after swimming in Outer Banks identified
7.1 earthquake rattles SoCal 1 day after magnitude 6.4
'Do not hire her:' Family fumes, says caregiver stole from dying dad
Nursing assistant saves Chapel Hill man's life on her first day on the job
Cary police looking for 2 suspects who robbed gas station at gunpoint
Authorities investigating after fire breaks out at Crabtree Valley Mall
Show More
'We were so scared:' July Fourth celebratory gunfire injures Durham teen
Durham students protest against immigration policies
July 4th rain washes out Hope Mills, Fort Bragg festivities
Raleigh man accused of stealing van, possibly using it in other crimes
Wake County deputy arrested in Durham after alleged assault
More TOP STORIES News