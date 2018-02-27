Suspect accused of fatally shooting NC man during Facebook Live turns himself in

A North Carolina man was killed during a Facebook Live. (Credit: Wingate Police Department via WSOC)

WSOC
UNION COUNTY, NC --
Police are investigating after a man was shot to death Monday morning in Union County while streaming on Facebook Live, authorities said.

Officials with Union County Emergency Medical Services said the shooting happened around 10 a.m. on Jerome Street in Wingate.

Authorities identified the victim as 55-year-old Prentis Robinson.



Police said the shooting suspect is 65-year-old Douglas Cleveland Colson; he turned himself in Tuesday morning.

Jail records show Colson was being held without bond on a charge of first-degree murder.

Union County Sheriff's Office spokesman Tony Underwood confirmed Colson was charged in the death of Prentis Robinson, but referred other questions to the Wingate Police Department. The police department's phone rang unanswered Tuesday afternoon.

Robinson was seen on a Facebook Live complaining about a family member stealing one of his three cellphones.

Viewers of the live feed could see him stopping at the Wingate Police Department to report the theft.

After he left the police department, he walked up a hill toward his home on Booker Street.

A short time later, Robinson exchanged a few words with another man who suddenly appeared, and then there was gunfire.

Robinson was found face down in the street and was pronounced dead at the scene.

WSOC and The Associated Press contributed to this report.
