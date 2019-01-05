Police searching for man wanted in Southern Pines armed robberies

The Southern Pines Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Little Caesar's restaurant twice in one month.On Dec. 17, 2018, and January 5, 2019, around 10:30 am. (both dates), armed robberies happened at the Little Caesars's Pizza on U.S. Highway 15/501.Officials identified Claude Christopher Miles, 42, as the man who robbed the restaurant.Miles has been charged with first-degree kidnapping and two counts of robbery with a firearm in connection with the armed robberies at the Little Caesar's Pizza.Authorities said Miles, who is known to frequently travel around the areas of Southern Pines, Aberdeen, Raeford and Eastwood, should be considered armed and dangerous.In the past, Miles was charged with robbery with a firearm, breaking and entering, theft of a motor vehicle, larceny, resisting arrest, and narcotics offenses.Miles is described as being black with a black beard and a bald head.He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds and has a tattoo reading "tribal" on his left forearm and another one reading "soup" on his left hand.Anyone with information pertaining to the location of Miles is asked to call the Southern Pines Police Department at 910-692-7031, or the Southern Pines Police Department's Crime Tip Line at 910-693-4110. Information can be left anonymously.