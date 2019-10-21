People in surveillance video could be key to new information in shooting of 7-year-old girl outside Raleigh home

Detectives have determined that the two people shown in the videos below may have information that would assist in the investigation of the case.
The shooting happened Sept. 29 outside a home on Herndon Village Way near the intersection of Cross Link Road and Garner Road.
The girl was shot once in the arm and once in the back.
"Man that's my little cousin. She's seven. For a grown adult -- or whoever you is -- to come and cease fire in a community where there's a lot of kids at, it bothers me to the max," the girl's cousin, Richard, told ABC11 at the time.
Investigators said the shot that injured the young girl came from an adjacent neighborhood.
Detectives haven't been able to identify the people in the videos and are asking for the public's help.
Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.