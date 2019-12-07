Police seeking 4 suspects after armed bank robbery in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are searching for four male suspects after a Friday afternoon bank robbery.

Officials said the robbery happened at a SunTrust Bank along the 7300 block of Creedmoor Road around 5:40 p.m.

There were no reported injuries during the robbery.

Police did not provide further description of any of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
