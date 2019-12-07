Police seeking 4 suspects after armed bank robbery in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are searching for four male suspects after a Friday afternoon bank robbery.Officials said the robbery happened at a SunTrust Bank along the 7300 block of Creedmoor Road around 5:40 p.m.There were no reported injuries during the robbery.Police did not provide further description of any of the suspects.Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.