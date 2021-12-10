Police SUV crashes with car on Wake Forest Road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was loaded into an ambulance after a crash involving a Raleigh Police Department SUV overnight.The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday on Wake Forest Road just north of Duke Raleigh Hospital.A white Nissan and the police SUV both sustained damage on the front of the vehicles. The Nissan came to rest against a tree.Raleigh Police Department has not yet released any information about what led to the crash or the extent of any injuries sustained in it.