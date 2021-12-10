Police SUV crashes with car on Wake Forest Road

Police SUV crashes with car on Wake Forest Road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was loaded into an ambulance after a crash involving a Raleigh Police Department SUV overnight.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday on Wake Forest Road just north of Duke Raleigh Hospital.

A white Nissan and the police SUV both sustained damage on the front of the vehicles. The Nissan came to rest against a tree.

Raleigh Police Department has not yet released any information about what led to the crash or the extent of any injuries sustained in it.
