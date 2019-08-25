Police: Woman makes anti-Muslim comments, spits on teen on MTA bus

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn -- Police say they are searching for the woman behind an incident of aggravated harassment directed at a teenager on a New York City bus.

The incident happened Friday afternoon on board a B6 MTA bus in Brookyn.

The suspect, who was seated behind the 18-year-old, began to make anti-Muslim statements towards the victim and then spat on her, according to the NYPD.

The woman then threw a cup of soda at her before getting off the bus at Bay Ridge Parkway and Bay Parkway in Bensonhurst.

Police say they are looking for a white woman, approximately 5'5", weighing approximately 200 lbs. and brown hair ties with an orange, yellow and white scarf. She was last seen wearing glasses, a gray t-shirt, gray sweatpants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Tips can also be submitted by visiting the CrimeStoppers website or Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are kept confidential.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bensonhurstbrooklynnew york citymtamuslimsharassment
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed, 10 hospitalized after van crashes on I-95
Fmr. Congressman Joe Walsh to take on Trump in GOP primary
Sheriff: 2 arrested after Durham chase ends in crash near downtown
Tropical system near Florida to become depression, Tropical Storm Dorian forms in Atlantic
KKK, counter-protesters gather outside Hillsborough courthouse
Texas couple leaving courthouse after getting married, killed in crash
Free national park admission today for National Park Service birthday
Show More
Trump tweet criticizes Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of House Bill 370
Senator Kamala Harris campaigns in Durham
Make-A-Wish sends Wake County family to Disney World
Lightning strike at Tour Championship causes fan injuries
Singer Eddie Money says he has stage 4 esophageal cancer
More TOP STORIES News