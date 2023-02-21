Governor Roy Cooper honors Black lawyers and judges in NC

Gov. Cooper honors Black judges and leaders for their contributions as part of Black History Month.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Celebrating Black History Month at the Executive Mansion.

Governor Roy Cooper said our state is a stronger, more inclusive place thanks to the contributions of many black leaders.

He honored Black lawyers and judges on Monday for their work in our state's legal field and justice system.

Speakers at the event talked about the contributions black lawyers and judges had on the state's civil rights movement.

The attorneys and judges at the ceremony asked to continue to do the work that is just and good.

Cooper says his administration will continue working to ensure equal opportunity for all.

This is the fifth year Governor Cooper has honored African American leaders from different professional areas.