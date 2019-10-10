Politics

Gov. Roy Cooper signs bill to increase penalty for using a weapon to assault law enforcement

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Gov. Roy Cooper has signed a bill into law Wednesday that would increase penalties for people convicted of using a weapon to assault or kill any law enforcement officers.

HB 283, better known as "Conner's Law," was inspired by NC State Trooper Kevin Conner who was shot and killed in Columbus County during a traffic stop in October 2018.

The law increases the classification of an assault on a law enforcement officer from a Class E felony to a Class D felony.

The bill also aims to aid the family affected by the death of the law enforcement officer by providing extra benefits.

"Law enforcement officers put themselves in harm's way every day and we should never forget the sacrifice of those who have fallen in the line of duty," said Gov. Cooper. "I have spoken to Trooper Kevin Conner's family and know how much he meant to them and to his community and our state. I hope that in his honor and memory, Conner's Law will help prevent future violence against the brave men and women who keep our communities safe."

The law goes into effect on December 1, 2019.

Read the bill in its entirety here.

