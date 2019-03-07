North Carolina lawmakers introduce Conner's Law to increase penalty for using a weapon to assault law enforcement

The bill is called Conner's Law. It was inspired by NC State Trooper Kevin Conner who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in October 2018.
"Sadly, this happens far too often in North Carolina and across the country. Enough is enough," Deputy House Majority Leader Brenden Jones, who is the primary sponsor of the bill, said.
If passed, Conner's Law would increase the classification of an assault on a law enforcement officer from a Class E felony to a Class D felony.
House Speaker Tim Moore said that change would mean anyone convicted of shooting at a law enforcement officer would spend time in prison. He said currently criminals shooting at officers can get off with just probation.
Jones said Conner's Law sends two clear messages.
- We've got the back of law enforcement officers.
- We're not putting up with crimes against our officers anymore.
Conner's family members and fellow NC State Highway Patrol troopers stood by to show support during the announcement of the legislation.