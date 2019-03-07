Politics

North Carolina lawmakers introduce Conner's Law to increase penalty for using a weapon to assault law enforcement

EMBED <>More Videos

North Carolina lawmakers will introduce a bill Thursday that would increase penalties for people convicted of shooting and killing law enforcement officers.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- North Carolina lawmakers introduced a bill Thursday that would increase penalties for people convicted of using a weapon to assault or kill any law enforcement officers.

The bill is called Conner's Law. It was inspired by NC State Trooper Kevin Conner who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in October 2018.

EMBED More News Videos

North Carolina lawmakers will introduce a bill Thursday that would increase penalties for people convicted of shooting and killing law enforcement officers.



"Sadly, this happens far too often in North Carolina and across the country. Enough is enough," Deputy House Majority Leader Brenden Jones, who is the primary sponsor of the bill, said.

If passed, Conner's Law would increase the classification of an assault on a law enforcement officer from a Class E felony to a Class D felony.

House Speaker Tim Moore said that change would mean anyone convicted of shooting at a law enforcement officer would spend time in prison. He said currently criminals shooting at officers can get off with just probation.

Jones said Conner's Law sends two clear messages.

  • We've got the back of law enforcement officers.

  • We're not putting up with crimes against our officers anymore.


Conner's family members and fellow NC State Highway Patrol troopers stood by to show support during the announcement of the legislation.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
politicsraleighofficer involved shootinglawsofficer killedbills
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fired Florida cop convicted of attempted murder for killing stranded black motorist
Charlotte Russe begins going out of business sale
Genes could increase your chance of dying from stress, doctor says
Utah teacher forced student to wash off Ash Wednesday cross
WATCH: Officer calls for backup on black man for picking up trash
Oncologist: Pancreatic cancer affecting more Americans
Truck sends worker flying after hitting bucket truck
Show More
Farmers concerned about strawberries surviving cold snap
Counterfeit $100 bill used to buy Girl Scout cookies
Threat made against Zebulon Middle School, police say
Chapel Hill farm offers goat cuddling sessions
40 people displaced by fire at Morrisville apartment complex
More TOP STORIES News