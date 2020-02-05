state of the union

State of the Union 2020: Democratic Women's Caucus wears white in show of solidarity

WASHINGTON -- Members of the Democratic Women's Caucus wore white to the State of the Union Tuesday night in a show of solidarity.

In a tweet, the caucus said its members wore white "to show our persistence as we fight #ForThePeople...to stand against @realDonaldTrump's dangerous policies...to make sure the voices of women and families are heard...and to let @POTUS know that we're not backing down."



SEE ALSO: How to watch the 2020 State of the Union live

White is commonly associated with the women's suffrage movement. This August will mark the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

Some also are wearing green Equal Rights Amendment pins ahead of an expected House vote on the issue this month. Look, too, for red-white-and-blue-striped lapel pins to highlight climate change.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.democratscongressstate of the union
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STATE OF THE UNION
Fact Check: Trump's State of the Union address
Designated survivor: What to know about government's contingency plan
State of the Union 2020: Watch Pres. Trump's SOTU speech live
At least 10 House Dems say they'll skip State of the Union
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 hospitalized after being stabbed in Wake Forest
State of the Union 2020: Watch Pres. Trump's SOTU speech live
VIDEO: Man fires gun at security guard outside Fayetteville sports bar
On average, 10 people get shot every month in Raleigh
Missing woman believed to have died 'dumpster diving': Police
Buttigieg, Sanders in lead after 1st round of Iowa caucuses data released
ABC11 listening tour stops in Johnston County ahead of NC primary
Show More
'More needs than we do funding,' Durham Public Schools says
'Well overdue:' Raleigh creates police review board
Orange County sex offender found with graphic images of minors
NCSU survey: students face hunger, homelessness
Family's request granted, judge blocks release of Raleigh police shooting video
More TOP STORIES News