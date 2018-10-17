North Carolina residents who don't want to wait to vote until Election Day can now cast ballots in person in their home counties.Early in-person voting began Wednesday in all 100 counties. More than 300 locations ultimately will be open through Nov. 3.Early votes can be cast by registered voters and those who want to participate in what's called "same-day registration." Otherwise it's too late to register this fall if someone wants to vote by mail or on Election Day Nov. 6.Early-voting sites are open nearly double the number of cumulative hours compared to four years ago, even as the number of early-voting sites declined by 17 percent. That's the result of new state law and actions by county and state election boards.