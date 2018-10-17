POLITICS

NC Voting 2018: Early voting begins

EMBED </>More Videos

North Carolina residents who don't want to wait to vote until Election Day can now cast ballots in person in their home counties.

North Carolina residents who don't want to wait to vote until Election Day can now cast ballots in person in their home counties.

Early in-person voting began Wednesday in all 100 counties. More than 300 locations ultimately will be open through Nov. 3.
RELATED: What you need to know about the constitutional amendments North Carolina voters will see on ballots

Early votes can be cast by registered voters and those who want to participate in what's called "same-day registration." Otherwise it's too late to register this fall if someone wants to vote by mail or on Election Day Nov. 6.
EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW: 2018 NC Voting Guide

Early-voting sites are open nearly double the number of cumulative hours compared to four years ago, even as the number of early-voting sites declined by 17 percent. That's the result of new state law and actions by county and state election boards.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsvotingvote 2018electionelection 2018NC
(Copyright ©2018 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
POLITICS
Melania Trump's plane forced to return on way to Philly
Wake County elections officials show how your vote is counted
Trump attacks porn actress Stormy Daniels as 'Horseface'
NC Voting 2018: Midterm Elections Guide
More Politics
Top Stories
NC trooper killed during traffic stop in Columbus Co. identified
Warrant: 6-month-old found dead feet away from napping Cary mother
How to check if you have money in North Carolina's unclaimed property fund
'I'll take him to my grave': Family of 'cold medicine murder' grieves loss
Woman who stopped black man from entering building defends her actions
Cary prepares for winter weather with Snow Rodeo
Boy rejects apology after being accused of grabbing woman
CDC: 127 cases of child paralysis in 22 states under investigation
Show More
Uber driver accused of kidnapping, assaulting passenger
Boy electrocuted climbing over fence to get his football
AP source: Astros accused of filming in opponents' dugout in playoffs
Haunted Triangle: The haunting of Mordecai House
Surf's Up as Man in 'Cowboy Hat' Goes Kneeboarding
More News