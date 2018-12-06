HOUSTON, Texas --After thousands of people paid their respects to President George H.W. Bush at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, where he was lying in repose, a private service will be held for him there Thursday morning.
We now know who will be speaking at the service, where 1,200 guests are expected to attend.
Longtime friend James Baker and President Bush's grandson, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, will deliver the eulogies at the funeral.
Six of President Bush's granddaughters will speak at the ceremony. The president's grandsons are the honorary pallbearers.
After the eulogies, the Oak Ridge Boys and country singer Reba McEntire will perform.
On Wednesday, the president was honored in a state funeral at the Washington National Cathedral.
President George W. Bush delivered an emotional eulogy, as he remembered his father and mother, Barbara, who passed away earlier this year in April.
"Dad taught us all what it means to be a great husband. He married his sweetheart. He adored her. He laughed and cried with her. He was dedicated to her totally," he said.
Thursday's service begins at 10 a.m. CT.
PARTICIPATING IN THE SERVICE
Eulogists: The Honorable James A. Baker, III
The Honorable George Prescott Bush, Texas Land Commissioner
Singers: The Oak Ridge Boys
Ms. Reba McEntire
Readers: Marshall Lloyd Bush (Lamentations 3:22 - 26, 31 - 33)
Barbara Pierce Bush, Noelle Lucila Bush, Elizabeth Dwen
Andrews (Psalm 23, each read two verses)
Georgia Grace Koch and Nancy Ellis LeBlond Sosa (1 Corinthians 12:31b - 13:13)
Honorary Pallbearers: The Honorable George Prescott Bush
Mr. John Ellis Bush, Jr.
Mr. Pierce Mallon Bush
Mr. Charles Walker Bush
Mr. Samuel Bush LeBlond
Mr. Robert Daniel Koch
Mr. Robert Pace Andrews, II
Mr. Thomas Alexander Andrews
