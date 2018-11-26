POLITICS

Former Fayetteville Mayor Bill Hurley dies

Bill Hurley

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Former Fayetteville Mayor Bill Hurley has died, city officials announced Monday.

Hurley was in his 80s.

Officials did not comment on how he died.

Hurley served as mayor from 1981 to 1987.

He then served as a Democrat in the N.C. House of Representatives before retiring in 2002.

He co-founded the Dogwood Festival and helped raise funds for the Lafayette statue in Cross Creek Park on Green Street.

Hurley received the Lafayette Award from former Mayor Nat Robertson in April 2017 for "outstanding community accomplishment."

Current Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin released the following statement:

"I'm saddened to hear that former Mayor Bill Hurley has passed. Mayor Hurley led efforts to revitalize our downtown, by getting rid of seedy night clubs, demolishing dilapidated buildings and beautifying downtown with what have come to be known as 'Hurley Pots.' His work as Mayor and in the N.C. House of Representatives gave Fayetteville a new vision for the future, which we continue to see come to fruition with the upcoming opening of our new baseball stadium, new hotel and revitalized Prince Charles Hotel property. As a community, we are thankful for his hard work and I extend heartfelt condolences to his family."
