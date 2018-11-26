Former Fayetteville Mayor Bill Hurley dies

Former Fayetteville Mayor Bill Hurley has died, city officials announced Monday.Hurley was in his 80s.Officials did not comment on how he died.Hurley served as mayor from 1981 to 1987.He then served as a Democrat in the N.C. House of Representatives before retiring in 2002.He co-founded the Dogwood Festival and helped raise funds for the Lafayette statue in Cross Creek Park on Green Street.Hurley received the Lafayette Award from former Mayor Nat Robertson in April 2017 for "outstanding community accomplishment."Current Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin released the following statement: