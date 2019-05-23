Gov. Roy Cooper expands paid parental leave for state employees

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order Thursday expanding paid parental leave for state employees."When you're a parent you never forget what it's like to welcome a new baby to the family," Cooper said to kick off his press conference.He went on to explain the importance of mothers and fathers bonding with new children. He cited studies that found more bonding time made women healthier and men more involved in their child's life.Cooper called on the private sector to follow suit in extending paid parental leave by arguing that it improves employee happiness, health and productivity."Parents deserve this time to care for their kids," Cooper said.The executive order Cooper signed extends paid parental leave for 56,000 state employees. New mothers will now get 8 weeks of paid leave, while spouses and adoptive parents will get 4 weeks of paid leave. During those paid days off, employees will get 100 percent of their paychecks.Cooper said the new paid plan has an estimated cost of $3.5 million, but he said his cabinet agencies believe they will be able to absorb that cost without much trouble. Cooper also said he believes paid parental leave will actually end up being something that saves tax payers money (by helping the government recruit the best employees and by taking stress off of social safety nets that families might otherwise have to use).