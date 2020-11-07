How President Trump increased his support among Black men

They’re friends. They’re Black men. One voted for Joe Biden. One voted for Donald Trump. We’ll explore the growing drift of Black men from Democrat to Republican tonight at 11. #abc11 #Vote2020 pic.twitter.com/ota3hc3txN — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) November 7, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Brandon Smith and Johnny X are friends, Black men, and both voted in the presidential race. Their choices were very different. Their split on Joe Biden vs. Donald Trump represents growing signs among Black men from Democrat to Republican.In 2008's historic election, 95% of Black men voted for Barack Obama; In 2016, 82% of Black men voted for Hillary Clinton; and exit poll data from Tuesday night showed only 80% of Black men voted for Biden.In our ABC11 virtual discussion, Brandon and Johnny discuss what motivated their choice.Duke University race and culture professor Mark Anthony Neal also offered his perspective on the trend.Watch the featured video for the full report.