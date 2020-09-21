Politics

Joe Biden to make campaign visit in Charlotte this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden will visit North Carolina this week.

An email from Biden's team sent to media outlets on Monday said Biden would be in Charlotte on Wednesday (Sept. 23). More details on the appearance will be released later in the week.

Last week, Biden's wife, Dr. Jill Biden, met virtually with working parents in North Carolina.

President Donald Trump won North Carolina during the 2016 election against Hillary Clinton. However, most polls show a very close race between Biden and Trump in 2020.

The Trump campaign has even said it sees North Carolina as a state the president must win in order to be re-elected. Which is why Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have made several visits to North Carolina over the past few weeks.

"It will be a woman. A very talented, very brilliant woman. Who I haven't chosen yet, but we have numerous women on the list," Trump told the Fayetteville crowd on Saturday night.



