Joe Biden to make campaign visit in Charlotte this week

An email from Biden's team sent to media outlets on Monday said Biden would be in Charlotte on Wednesday (Sept. 23). More details on the appearance will be released later in the week.
Last week, Biden's wife, Dr. Jill Biden, met virtually with working parents in North Carolina.
President Donald Trump won North Carolina during the 2016 election against Hillary Clinton. However, most polls show a very close race between Biden and Trump in 2020.
The Trump campaign has even said it sees North Carolina as a state the president must win in order to be re-elected. Which is why Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have made several visits to North Carolina over the past few weeks.
WATCH: Trump tells Fayetteville crowd he will nominate a replacement for Justice Ruth Baden Ginsburg
SEE ALSO: Trump campaign rallies in North Carolina contradict White House advice for controlling COVID-19