Michelle Obama's 'VOTE' necklace trends online during DNC

The necklace which spells the word "VOTE" was custom-commissioned by Mrs. Obama from Los Angeles-based jeweler BYCHARI.
I never imagined that something I'm so passionate about could mean so much to so many! The response has been incredible and I am beyond honored and humbled that @michelleobama wore my design. pic.twitter.com/rbkEZ7HUei— BYCHARI (@ByChari) August 18, 2020
Michelle Obama at the DNC: Vote like your lives depend on it
The brand supports various social justice causes. The necklace can be custom ordered for $300. The company's owner Chari Cuthbert told the The York Post she designed the necklace for the 2016 election and was planning on selling one again for 2020.