Michelle Obama's 'VOTE' necklace trends online during DNC

The necklace former first lady Michelle Obama wore during night one of the Democratic National Convention became a top trending search on Google that night.

The necklace which spells the word "VOTE" was custom-commissioned by Mrs. Obama from Los Angeles-based jeweler BYCHARI.



Michelle Obama at the DNC: Vote like your lives depend on it

The brand supports various social justice causes. The necklace can be custom ordered for $300. The company's owner Chari Cuthbert told the The York Post she designed the necklace for the 2016 election and was planning on selling one again for 2020.
