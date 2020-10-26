Politics

NC already surpasses 2016's absentee ballots total as final few days of early voting begin

By
CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina has already exceeded the number of absentee ballots cast in the 2016 general election.

Early voting lines are expected to grow this week during the final few days of early voting, which ends Saturday.

Early voting numbers statewide have surpassed 2.5 million. There are more than 7.3 million registered voters in North Carolina.

A supervisor at Herbert Community Center in Cary said the polling location is No. 1 in the state when it comes to voter volume.



ABC11 found stickers being scooped up and a sea of voters standing at voting booths.

"I waited 34 minutes," said voter Paul Mulligan, who voted Monday and sidestepped large crowds at the beginning of early voting. "The later it gets, the larger the crowd. So I shot for the middle."

RELATED: Wake County voters leading charge in total ballots cast in North Carolina

People are squeezing in the time and casting a ballot this final week before the general election.

"I needed to do it. I was at work and our internet went out so I was like, 'perfect time to go,'" voter Ashley Simpson said.

Did you experience issues while at your polling site trying to vote? Tell us about it here.

Wake has an interactive tool that allows residents to see average wait times.

Tuesday, the Board of Elections for Wake and Durham counties will be meeting and counting mail-ins.

QUESTIONS ABOUT VOTING IN NORTH CAROLINA IN 2020? VIEW OUR ELECTION GUIDE:

For a better experience on the App, click here to see the experience on its own page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscarywake countyncdurham countyvotingstate politicselection day2020 presidential electionelection
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC reports more than 1,100 hospitalizations for 15th day
Wake County welcomes students back to class
Former Panthers head coach celebrates final cancer treatment
102-year-old voter captures the attention of President Obama
Daycare struggles could cause reopening issues for NC
How risky are Halloween costume parties for COVID-19 transmission?
Scientists remove 98 'murder hornets' in Washington state
Show More
A dry and cool Halloween in store for central NC
Expert argues US should consider national mask mandate
The moon may contain more water than previously believed
Zeta strengthens to Category 1 hurricane
Many pharmacies still won't vaccinate children against flu
More TOP STORIES News